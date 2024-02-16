Bhopal: BRTS Corridor Between Roshanpura To Kamla Park To Be Scrapped In Phase 2; Work Begins

Bhopal BRTS: Secong Phase Of Removal Starts With 1.42 Km Long Stretch From Roshanpura To Kamla Park | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In line with CM Mohan Yadav’s decision, Bhopal Municipal Corporation has started the second phase of BRTS removal on Friday. The corridor stretching from Roshanpura to Kamla Park will be dismantled in this phase.

A team of BMC performed a small pooja (religious ritual) at the Roshanpura corridor before starting the dismantling work. On January 21, the 3.8-kilometer-long corridor from Halapur to Sehore Naka was uprooted by the Public Works Department.

Why is the BRTS Corridor being removed?

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started the initiative of BRTS corridor removal after Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) denied the procurement for the maintenance of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) worth Rs 2.5 crore.

Hence, the BRTS is set to be dismantled within 180 days. 1 (Halalpur to Sehore Naka) out of 4 corridors has already been removed, while BMC started to remove the other one (Roshanpura to Kamla Park) on Friday.

The corridor was divided into four sections:

Halalpur to Sehore Naka (3.81 km) ,

Roshanpura to Kamla Park (1.42 km) ,

Misrod to AMPRI (6.40 km), and

Collectorate to Lalghati (1.73 km).

All about BRTS Corridor

In 2011, the Bhopal BRTS project was sanctioned by the state government. In September 2013, after two years, the corridor was finished being laid out on the city streets. A 24-kilometer stretch between Misrod and Sant Hirdaram Nagar Bairagarh was built. It took an expenditure of Rs 360 crore to be completed.