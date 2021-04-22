Bhopal: Bard of Avon generates hopes amidst ruins

BHOPAL: Millions of reams of paper and enormous quantity of ink have been used to write about the Bard of Avon. Yet it seems less. Yet it seems authors have yet under the chants of that Bard.
A poster-making competition ‘All’s Well If Drawn Well’ was held on Thursday to appreciate the warbles of that eternal Bard. It was the second day of the four-day Bhopal Shakespeare Festival-2021. William always ‘Shakes’ the mind.
Even on 457th birth anniversary the Bard’s power to shake and quell a mind is so vivacious that his name itself spawns hope amid melancholy.
Club Literati organised the online fest. The brave youths of the new world have tried to appreciate the Bard through their eyes, through their sketches, through their ideas. Therefore, the name of the event, Shakespeare and The Brave New World, is more than apt.
Traditionalists have different views about the trills of the Bard from the ones the new generation has. Yet both love him equally. Both understand him evenly. The way is different.
This is what Club Literati has proved: The Bard is for all. He is for all eyes, for all thoughts.
A poster reels out the idea how the playwright is relevant in the corona-hit world. Everything is in tatters. Still, the Bard is sitting, telling us life is but a walking shadow. Why should one be scared of it?
At a time when the coronavirus has swamped the world with more ferocity than it did last year, the Bird is with the sufferers, warbling: The miserable have no other medicine. But only hope:
I have hope to live, and am prepared to die.
Three winners selected
Nilotama Singh, Nitya Sarode and Minal Shah secured the first, the second and the third positions, respectively. There were 63 entries for the contest. Of them, 10 were shortlisted by juries. The top 10 entries were present in front of the audience and each participant was asked to talk about their posters. The results were shortlisted based on the theme and positive message showcased in them. The juries of the competition were Anita Julaniya, Nishi Agarwal and Swati Rajoria. They said the posters were wonderful and to judge according to the theme was a tough task.
Besides, Shubhajeet Sen Gupta, head of the English and cultural studies department, University of Burdwan, West Bengal, presented a segment ‘Shakespeare & the Visual Culture’. He emphasised the idea of a painting of the Shakespearean era and appreciated the visual culture. A storytelling competition ‘The Winner’s Tale’ will be held on April 23 at 6pm.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)