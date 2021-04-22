Madhya Pradesh: Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal organises online lecture on International Earth Day

BHOPAL: Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal, organised an online lecture on 'Restore Our Earth by Green Consumerism' to mark International Earth Day on Thursday.

It was part of online series of popular lectures ëGreen Talkí of the museum.

Associate Professor from Barkatullah University (BU), Bhopal, Vipin Vyas, delivered the lecture on the topic. Vyas detailed about the responsible consumer, sustainable consumer, eco-friendly consumer, efficient use of resources, food miles, carbon footprint, water footprint etc.

Vyas said that during last few years energy consumption has been increased which is really against the sustainable environment.

Scientist-C of RMNH, Bhopal Manik Lal Gupta, made an appeal to the viewers that we should follow the guidelines detailed by Vyas to restore our earth and leave it in better condition than previous.

Scientist-in-Charge of the museum, Manoj Kumar Sharma, said around 150 people attended the online lecture.