Madhya Pradesh: Despite the government fixing rates for Covid treatment, private hospitals charge hefty amount

BHOPAL: Private hospitals have become market-operated establishments that provide service on the basis of demand and supply. If the demand is more they hike the rates.

Now, the numbers of Covid patients are increasing rapidly and the medical facilities are limited and the private hospitals are slapping heavy bills on Covid patients. Doctors are not easily available for consultations and treatment. Private hospitals are charging Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per day for corona patients. Covid patients have no option but to pay the heavy bills.

Despite fixing rates for Covid treatment by the government, the private hospitals are charging hefty amounts from the Covid patients. It is due to the shortage of oxygen, beds, medicines and increasing number of corona cases.

Hospitals are full and the patients are moving from pillar to post for beds. In such situation how can they think of the rates?