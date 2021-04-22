Madhya Pradesh: Despite the government fixing rates for Covid treatment, private hospitals charge hefty amount

BHOPAL: Private hospitals have become market-operated establishments that provide service on the basis of demand and supply. If the demand is more they hike the rates.
Now, the numbers of Covid patients are increasing rapidly and the medical facilities are limited and the private hospitals are slapping heavy bills on Covid patients. Doctors are not easily available for consultations and treatment. Private hospitals are charging Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per day for corona patients. Covid patients have no option but to pay the heavy bills.
Despite fixing rates for Covid treatment by the government, the private hospitals are charging hefty amounts from the Covid patients. It is due to the shortage of oxygen, beds, medicines and increasing number of corona cases.
Hospitals are full and the patients are moving from pillar to post for beds. In such situation how can they think of the rates?
Sudhir Nayak, employeesí union president, said, ìMy friends and relatives are admitted in private hospitals in Bhopal, Sagar, Raisen but scene is same everywhere. Their family members say that private hospitals are charging at their wish and will. Even doctors are not available for consultation. Patients have no option as there is long queue for beds. No one is looking bothered about rate. It is just like market, so if supply is more, rate goes down. Now the demand for hospital services is very high. Remdesivir now costs Rs 20,000 and similar is the condition of oxygen supply. So when private hospitals are getting medicine and other things at higher rates, how can they provide treatment at government rates.î
Dr AK Shrivastava, medical superintendent TB Hospital, said, "It is true that government had fixed rate for private hospitals for Covid treatment but situation is different. Private hospitals are getting the medicines, oxygen and other facilities at higher rates and how will they provide facilities at government rates. Demands are very high so government rate is not considered."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)