Madhya Pradesh: Remdesivir black-marketing is rampant in the state capital, all accused involved are associated with private hospitals

BHOPAL: Blackmarketing in Remdesivir injections is rampant in Bhopal. In the space of one week, three incidents have been reported where the police arrested men trying to sell illegally procured drugs at a higher rate than the market price. According to the police, all the accused involved in the cases are associated with private hospitals.

The residentsósearching high and low for the life-saving injectionóare seeking information about the availability of Remdesivir through the social media and they are coming into contact of black marketers. Also, there is no clear information available about where the persons may buy the drug in case they need it.

These black marketers roam around the Covid hospitals and they search for needy persons. When those in need of the injection fail to get these injections from outside, they rely on these unscrupulous elements. In all the incidents, the accused are associated with hospitals and they easily get the injections issued.

The Bhopal district administration, on the other hand, has failed to supply a sufficient number of injections to all the hospitals. Also, due to the rising demand, the administration has fallen short of Remdesivir injections.