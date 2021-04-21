Madhya Pradesh: Three migrant workers killed, 12 hurt as packed bus overturns



"The bus had hit a truck in Dholpur. Later, after it reached near Gwalior, the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle overturned," he said.

Hundreds of people from Bundelkhand work as labourers in New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and other northern states.

State additional commissioner, transport, Arvind Saxena and other senior officials rushed to the spot after getting information about the accident.

“We have contacted officials in Delhi and other states and asked them to inform in advance about migrant labourers going back to their states so that they can be sent to their respective places safely,” Saxena said.

Asked if the bus was overloaded, the official said they were conducting a probe into it by taking the statements of the passengers.

To a query on overloaded buses plying unchecked in the state, Saxena said since February this year, nearly 24,000 buses were checked and action was taken against 3,000 of them.

Besides, the permits of 2,500 buses were also cancelled, he added.