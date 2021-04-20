Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam logs highest 1-day covid cases; 217 cases take the tally to 8,096

Ratlam: Despite lockdown, Ratlam recorded another single-day highest tally of 217 cases on Monday.
Higher number of cases from the rural areas has become cause of concern for the district administration.
The districtís tally is now 8,096 of which 20 % cases were detected during lockdown which commenced from April 9.
On Monday 131 corona winners were discharged from the hospital while 1,256 patients are under treatment.
Pendency of reports is still a concern and 1,052 reports are awaited.
Admin receives 480 vials of Remdesivir
Ratlam district on Tuesday received another lot of Remdesiver vails. An official said that 10 boxes containing 480 Remdesiver vails were received by the additional collector Jamuna Bhide.
On April 15, 336 injections of Remdesiver were delivered for patients in Ratlam.
Dr Devendra Nayak, Dr Nitin Karadia and Dr Pawan Sharma, additional SP Sunil Patidar and CSP Hemant Chauhan were present at the Banjali airstrip.
Oxygen plant to be set up
An oxygen concentrator plant of the cost of Rs.1.02 crore of the capacity of 57 cubic meter will be set up at the Government Medical College (GMC) here under the auspices of Chetanya Kashyap foundation (CKF). Ujjain division commissioner and chairman of managing committee of GMC Sandeep Yadav handed over permission letter to president of the CKF Chetanya Kashyap for the same. SP Gaurav Tiwari and in-charge Dean GMC Dr Jitendra Gupta were also present. City MLA Kashyap informed that Trident company will set up the plant. He said that the oxygen plant will end the uncertainty prevailing over availability of oxygen at GMC.
