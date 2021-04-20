Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam logs highest 1-day covid cases; 217 cases take the tally to 8,096

Ratlam: Despite lockdown, Ratlam recorded another single-day highest tally of 217 cases on Monday.

Higher number of cases from the rural areas has become cause of concern for the district administration.

The districtís tally is now 8,096 of which 20 % cases were detected during lockdown which commenced from April 9.

On Monday 131 corona winners were discharged from the hospital while 1,256 patients are under treatment.

Pendency of reports is still a concern and 1,052 reports are awaited.

Admin receives 480 vials of Remdesivir