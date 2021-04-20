Madhya Pradesh: Poor arrangements at Gandhwani hospital irk villagers

Gandhwani (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Gandhwani community health centre lacks arrangements for treatment of Covid-19 and on Tuesday rapid test kits ran out of supply. As a result, Covid tests could not be conducted.
Dr Puran Singh from community health centre said staff have gone to Dhar to get the rapid test kits, which will arrive by late evening. Messages were sent to people for vaccination but people didn’t turn up. There is a stock of 500 vaccines available in the hospital.
The residents said Covid Care Centre should be set up in the hospital premises itself so that treatment can continue in the presence of doctors and hospital staff.
Tehsildar Sunil Karvare has made arrangements for beds to start a Covid Centre in the girls’ school campus but it will not be possible to get complete health facilities and oxygen related arrangements there immediately. According to Karvare, Covid centre arrangements will be in place in the hospital premises soon.
The villagers have demanded better facilities in OPD like availability of doctors, basic medical, consultation services. X-ray machine is available in Gandhwani Hospital but x-rays are not done. People have to go to Dhar, Manawar and Barwani for it. The health department has no convincing reason to say why the machine is not functional. Gandhwani Hospital has staff but lacks proper arrangements.
