Madhya Pradesh: Poor arrangements at Gandhwani hospital irk villagers

Gandhwani (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Gandhwani community health centre lacks arrangements for treatment of Covid-19 and on Tuesday rapid test kits ran out of supply. As a result, Covid tests could not be conducted.

Dr Puran Singh from community health centre said staff have gone to Dhar to get the rapid test kits, which will arrive by late evening. Messages were sent to people for vaccination but people didn’t turn up. There is a stock of 500 vaccines available in the hospital.

The residents said Covid Care Centre should be set up in the hospital premises itself so that treatment can continue in the presence of doctors and hospital staff.