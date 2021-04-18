Madhya Pradesh: Work of 20-bed CHC in Gandhwani inspected

Gandhwani: On Sunday, MLA Umang Singhar, district collector Alok Kumar Singh and sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Chouhan inspected the work of the 20-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) in Gandhwani. The centre will prove to be a boon for locals as Dhar district is among the worst affected district in the Indore division.

It has recorded 5,885 Covid-19 cases. With 5,112 recoveries and 77 deaths, the district still has 696 patients under treatment.

Local administration is making all possible efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

To facilitate entry to the Covid-19 patients without adversely affecting other activities a separate entry, from the rear, is being developed at the health centre. SDM Chouhan is supervising local administration to ensure the 20-bed facility is launched at the earliest.

Janpad CEO Shashi Jain, sub-divisional officer of rural engineering services Viral Patel said in a day or two the work of separate entrance will be over.

It will be on Gandhwani hospital management to ensure cleanliness in the area, he added.