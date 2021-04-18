Madhya Pradesh: Much-needed oxygen reaches Indore from the Reliance plant

Indore: Veteran politician Kailash Vijayvargiya's attempts bore results late on Saturday. The gasping city received 30 MT oxygen from Reliance Industries' Jamnagar plant. This elixir will give the stressed city a fresh lease of life. A tanker carrying the much-needed oxygen reached Chandan Nagar square. Collector Manish Singh received it.

The truck was parked at the campus of BRJ Corp, from here, the cylinders will be refilled. It is believed that with this consignment, from Sunday morning, the shortage of oxygen supply would be normalised. Even as the city is getting 60MT oxygen daily while the requirement has gone up to around 78MT.

From Air Separation Units (ASU) the city is getting about 12 MT which takes the oxygen count to about 72 to 75 MT, leaving a gap which is a matter of concern and in such times of crises, the demand could, at any time increase thus throwing the whole system out of gear. However, with the arrival of 30 MT oxygen, the medical fraternity working round-the-clock will be more confident in their fight with the killer Covid.