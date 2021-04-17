Madhya Pradesh to quarantine returnees from Kumbh Mela

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday directed all district collectors to quarantine people returning from Kumbh Mela being held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

The government said that all returnees will have to inform the district collector about their arrival.

Over the last five days, a total of 2167 people were found positive for coronavirus in Haridwar -- the place where the month-long Kumbh is going on.

According to the Uttarakhand State Control Room, there were 254 COVID-19 positive cases on April 10, 386 on April 11, 408 on April 12, 594 on April 13 and 525 on April 14.

Meanwhile, officials have said that despite a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Kumbh will continue till April 30.

The duration of the Kumbh festival has been shortened to 30 days this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 59,183 active cases in Madhya Pradesh. So far, 3,20,955 recoveries and 4,425 deaths have been reported in the state.