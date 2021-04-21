Madhya Pradesh: All events banned, 10% of staff allowed in offices

BHOPAL: The government has opted for stricter rules, after the number of corona cases has mounted.
The Home Department issued an order on Tuesday banning all events across the state.
All social, political, recreational, cultural, religious, educational and sport events have been banned in the state till further orders.
Only 10% of employees are allowed to attend central, state and private offices.
Nevertheless, the supporting staff of mobile companies, BPO and those of IT firms in the private sector have not been included in it.
Besides, the employees of the collectorate, police department, crisis management, health department, fire service, medical education, jails, revenue and those of the water supply department are out of the restrictions.
The civic administration, rural development, power supply, public transport and treasury have been excluded from the curbs. Those who will not come to office have to work from home.
Only two persons will be allowed to sit in a three-wheeler or in an e-rickshaw.
Only two passengers, other than the driver, are allowed in a taxi or in any four-wheeler.
Big Sabji Mandis (vegetables markets) will be closed. Instead, the small markets will be developed in different places.
The retailers have been allowed to supply essential commodities to small grocers.
The new guidelines have been issued, as 13,000 cases are being reported daily.
The number of cases is increasing in every district daily. Additional chief secretary of Home Department Rajesh Rajora said fewer people should set out of their homes because of the rising number of corona cases.
These guidelines have been issued to keep people indoors, he said.
