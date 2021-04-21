Madhya Pradesh: All events banned, 10% of staff allowed in offices

BHOPAL: The government has opted for stricter rules, after the number of corona cases has mounted.

The Home Department issued an order on Tuesday banning all events across the state.

All social, political, recreational, cultural, religious, educational and sport events have been banned in the state till further orders.

Only 10% of employees are allowed to attend central, state and private offices.

Nevertheless, the supporting staff of mobile companies, BPO and those of IT firms in the private sector have not been included in it.

Besides, the employees of the collectorate, police department, crisis management, health department, fire service, medical education, jails, revenue and those of the water supply department are out of the restrictions.