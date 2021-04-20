Madhya Pradesh: Handle bodies of Covid patients properly, crises management group of Dhar

Dhar: The district crises management group has asked public representatives, social workers and NGOs to ensure participation of people in vaccination campaign.

Presiding over the meet at Collector Office on Monday, state industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon directed the hospital management to handle bodies of Covid patients properly.

He ordered the administration to chalk out a strategy for construction of the Covid Care Centre.

He ordered that strict action be taken against the corona curfew violators while awareness should be spread among people to ward off coronavirus infection.

Vendors should be allowed to operate from 6 am to 10 am. All the urban bodies and containment zones within the district should be sanitized by the Municipal workers on priority, he said.

He directed that supervisor rank officers be deployed to coordinate between the kin of patients and doctors. Help of AYUSH doctors can also be taken for the patients in rural areas, he added.

Collector Alok Kumar Singh, superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh, district panchayat CEO Ashish Vashisht, additional collector Dr Saloni Sidana, Rajiv Yadav and others were present.