Madhya Pradesh: It wasn't a theft, staff issued the injections illegally, say crime branch in case of missing Remdesivir injections from Hamidia

BHOPAL: The 863 vials of Remdesivir injections were not stolen but the staff of the Hamidia Hospital had got the injections issued in illegal manner.
Police said the accused took these injections in illegal manner for their own use.
The crime branch said when they matched the records of the vials from store room with records in the hospital, they found discrepancies.
Also, they said the theory of theft was untrue as the grill, found cut open on the day, was cut from inside the store room and it suggests the accused had entered through the main entry and not from outside.
Crime branch additional superintendent of police (ASP) Gopal Singh Dhakad said the mismatch in record suggested the vials were not stolen but issued by the staff only.
He said they have identified six persons who had got these injections issued in illegal manner.
He said they took away extra vials from the room instead of prescribed numbers. Police said the accused will also be quizzed as whether the injections were used in Hamidia or they sold it.
Police said it was the job of main accused who also cut open a grill to mislead the incident as theft.
Flashback...
The Remdesivir injections were received by district administration on Wednesday and the vials were supplied to Hamidia Hospital on Thursday. On Saturday morning, 863 vials were found missing and a case of theft was registered with the police.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)