Madhya Pradesh: It wasn't a theft, staff issued the injections illegally, say crime branch in case of missing Remdesivir injections from Hamidia



He said they have identified six persons who had got these injections issued in illegal manner.

He said they took away extra vials from the room instead of prescribed numbers. Police said the accused will also be quizzed as whether the injections were used in Hamidia or they sold it.

Police said it was the job of main accused who also cut open a grill to mislead the incident as theft.



Flashback...

The Remdesivir injections were received by district administration on Wednesday and the vials were supplied to Hamidia Hospital on Thursday. On Saturday morning, 863 vials were found missing and a case of theft was registered with the police.