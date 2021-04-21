Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS seems to be off-limits for a common Covid patient

BHOPAL: The AII-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) seems to be out of reach of common Covid patients. People need recommendations from members of Parliament (MPs) and MLAs if they want admission in AIIMS for Covid treatment. There are 500 bedsóincluding 200 in the int3ensive-care unit (ICU). The AIIMS administration says that all beds are full.
Normally, if Covid patients do not have political connections, they do not dare to approach AIIMS as no one gives a proper response. So, they move from pillar to post for a proper response and guidance.
AIIMS was opened with the objective of imparting quality treatment to the common man of the state. Initially, people from the far-flung areas came here for treatment. But, gradually, it became a hospital for VIPs and, now, it seems it has become a Covid centre only for those Covid patients who have recommendations from VIPs, such as MPs and MLAs.
Earlier, AIIMS stopped treatment of non-Covid patients from April 19. So, only Covid patients are admitted here.
BASELESS ALLEGATIONS:
"There are 500 beds and they are almost all full. Two hundred beds are in the ICU and 300 beds are oxygen-supported beds. Two to three patients are discharged daily, leading to these beds getting vacant. Beds also become vacant after deaths of patients. So, hardly two to three beds get vacant on a daily basis. If a patient is admitted, the bed gets reserved for 15 days. All beds are now full at AIIMS. So, itís a baseless allegation that Covid patients are admitted only on the recommendation of MPs and MLAs. AIIMS is for all.Manisha Shrivastava, medical superintendent, AIIMS
