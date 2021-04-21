Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS seems to be off-limits for a common Covid patient

BHOPAL: The AII-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) seems to be out of reach of common Covid patients. People need recommendations from members of Parliament (MPs) and MLAs if they want admission in AIIMS for Covid treatment. There are 500 bedsóincluding 200 in the int3ensive-care unit (ICU). The AIIMS administration says that all beds are full.

Normally, if Covid patients do not have political connections, they do not dare to approach AIIMS as no one gives a proper response. So, they move from pillar to post for a proper response and guidance.

AIIMS was opened with the objective of imparting quality treatment to the common man of the state. Initially, people from the far-flung areas came here for treatment. But, gradually, it became a hospital for VIPs and, now, it seems it has become a Covid centre only for those Covid patients who have recommendations from VIPs, such as MPs and MLAs.