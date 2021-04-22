Madhya Pradesh: Two deaths expose the state of the health system of Badnawar

Badnawar: Two deaths have exposed the state of health system in Dhar district. According to reports, alleged medical negligence at a private clinic claimed the life of a person while another person died due to lack of treatment in Dhar district.

A 45-year-old personís life from Saraswati colony was admitted to Sisodiya Clinic about a week back. The doctors at the clinic, violating administration guidelines, starts his treatment without even conducting his covid test.

A CT Scan revealed an infection in the patientís lungs. But, the†doctors continued his treatment without conducting his RT-PCR and did not informed administration about his condition.

On Wednesday evening, the patient's health started deteriorating. When his condition did not improve, doctors administered him drip and after some time they asked his kin to take him to another hospital citing that he was a Covid-19 patient. His kin took him to Ratlam, where he died early on Thursday.