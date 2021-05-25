Bhopal: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University varsity earns Rs 6 cr from job-oriented courses

BHOPAL: In a step towards making the university self-reliant and starting employment-oriented courses, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University has earned more than Rs 6 crore with the introduction of these courses.

The university has received a total amount of Rs 62,593,200 (Rupees six crore twenty-five lakh ninety-three thousand two hundred) in the form of fees against admissions to employment-oriented courses. This amount is much higher than the grant received by the government which stands at Rs 3.7 crore.

Self-sustaining model

"The university is creating its own financial resources. Both the central and state government have urged the universities to plan on a self-sustaining model," said vice-chancellor of Hindi University Prof. Ramdev Bhardwaj.

As many as 47 study centres have been opened across the state by the university where these courses are on. More than 2,500 students had taken admissions to these courses, added Bhardwaj.