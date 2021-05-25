Bhopal: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University varsity earns Rs 6 cr from job-oriented courses

BHOPAL: In a step towards making the university self-reliant and starting employment-oriented courses, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University has earned more than Rs 6 crore with the introduction of these courses.
The university has received a total amount of Rs 62,593,200 (Rupees six crore twenty-five lakh ninety-three thousand two hundred) in the form of fees against admissions to employment-oriented courses. This amount is much higher than the grant received by the government which stands at Rs 3.7 crore.
Self-sustaining model
"The university is creating its own financial resources. Both the central and state government have urged the universities to plan on a self-sustaining model," said vice-chancellor of Hindi University Prof. Ramdev Bhardwaj.
As many as 47 study centres have been opened across the state by the university where these courses are on. More than 2,500 students had taken admissions to these courses, added Bhardwaj.
Under the self-sufficient university action plan, courses that have attracted students include yoga, panchakarma, naturopathy, first-aid treatment, basic health protection, mushroom production technology and management, organic agriculture and technology management, cyber law, dietetics and public health nutrition and hotel management courses for tourism.
Skill development schemes
The university is also embarking on skill development schemes in the study centers for the preservation and development of Indiaís traditional art and skills. Idols made from betel nuts of Rewa, dolls from Jhabua, wooden toys of Sheopur and so forth are being promoted. This includes building, managing and providing markets to the craftsmen.
Two more courses
Hindi University has designed two more courses to be introduced with the next session. These courses include injury diagnosis management in sports and basic health protection. These courses can serve as an aide to Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and health centres.
Compared to employment-oriented courses, there were only 60 students in the traditional courses which later increased to 500-600 students in the academic session 2019-20.
In the current session, the UGC and MHRD have conducted 28 employment-oriented courses in various learning centres. The number of students has increased from 480 to around 3,700 in the academic session 2020-21.
University officials believe that the number of students is expected to grow to around 7,000-8,000 in the academic session 2021-í22.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)