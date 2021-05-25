Indore: Marathon efforts on to make rural areas corona-mukt, says Tulsi Silawat

Indore: The corona status in rural areas of the district is gradually improving. The number of patients is decreasing steadily and the recovery rate is getting better while the positivity rate is dipping continuously. Constant efforts are being made to ensure that rural areas of the district become corona-free by May 31.

This was corroborated by Water Resources and In-Charge Minister of the District Tulsiram Silawat here on Tuesday, while addressing a review meeting. The meeting was called to take stock of corona status in rural areas. Collector Manish Singh, DIG Manish Kapooria, former MLA Rajesh Sonkar, former Chairman of IDA Madhu Verma, and CEO of Zila Panchayat Himanshu Chandra were present at the meeting.

Silavat said efforts are being made to ensure that by May 31, all villages in the district can be Corona-Mukt. At present, strict adherence to Janta curfew are being be ensured. People who are infected must be admitted to the Covid Care Center. No infected person should remain at home. All patients suffering from cold, cough and fever must be tested. He went on to say, "The Corona curfew should be continued in rural areas.