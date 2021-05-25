Indore: Marathon efforts on to make rural areas corona-mukt, says Tulsi Silawat

Indore: The corona status in rural areas of the district is gradually improving. The number of patients is decreasing steadily and the recovery rate is getting better while the positivity rate is dipping continuously. Constant efforts are being made to ensure that rural areas of the district become corona-free by May 31.
This was corroborated by Water Resources and In-Charge Minister of the District Tulsiram Silawat here on Tuesday, while addressing a review meeting. The meeting was called to take stock of corona status in rural areas. Collector Manish Singh, DIG Manish Kapooria, former MLA Rajesh Sonkar, former Chairman of IDA Madhu Verma, and CEO of Zila Panchayat Himanshu Chandra were present at the meeting.
Silavat said efforts are being made to ensure that by May 31, all villages in the district can be Corona-Mukt. At present, strict adherence to Janta curfew are being be ensured. People who are infected must be admitted to the Covid Care Center. No infected person should remain at home. All patients suffering from cold, cough and fever must be tested. He went on to say, "The Corona curfew should be continued in rural areas.
It was informed at the meeting that Corona Mukti Abhiyan is being run in 603 villages of 312 gram panchayats of the district. In the last two months, 7,599 people were found to be infected in rural areas. Of these, 6,613 were treated, the rest are being treated. About 3,500 people are being examined daily in rural areas. The positivity rate is steadily decreasing. On May 24, only 58 patients were found positive."
Meanwhile, medical kits were being distributed without glitches. Also information about children orphaned during Corona Kaal was being collected and pension of Rs 5000 per month, free ration would be given to them. Eligible beneficiaries should be assisted under the Street Vendor Scheme, Silawat added.
