Bhopal: Aggrieved 16-yrs old artist shots off a letter to PMO, alleges partiality in selection of winner

Bhopal: A 16-year-old artist Antariksha Sethiya has shot off a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) alleging partiality in selection of the winner of Bal Shakti Puraskar-2020 instituted by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Antariksha, a grade 11 student of Jawaharlal Nehru school, Bhopal said in the letter that he had, so far, won 215 painting competitions, including 21 international, 27 national and 167 state and district-level. In comparison, Riya Jain was the winner of just 95 competitions, including eight international, 16 national and 171 state and district level.

The complaint says that ignoring his claim, the award in the category of Art and Culture was given to Riya Jain, who also hails from Bhopal. He has also demanded that action should be taken against those who did ‘injustice’ to him.