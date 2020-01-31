Indore: BJP woman secretary removed from post, issued notice

Indore: State BJP woman president Lata Elkar on Thursday removed secretary Shreshtha Joshi from all charges after a recorded telephonic conversation between her and outfit’s Ujjain mandal vice president Lakhan Singh Chouhan went viral. In the recording, she was heard hurling abuses at the latter.
A letter issued by state BJP executive secretary Satyendra Singh stated that Elkar had relieved Joshi of all charges held by her. The letter also stated that Elkar had sought explanation from Joshi within seven days failing which she was be expelled from the party.
Shreshtha was annoyed over Lakhan’s reply to her comment on a Facebook post. The fight first stared on Facebook when Lakhan posted something and Shreshtha took a dig at it. To this, Lakhan also took a dig at her saying that her comment shows her to be a person of “small thinking”.
After this, Shreshtha called up Lakhan and abused him.
In the conversation, which continued for around 15 minutes, the only thing Shreshtha did was to hurl abuses at Lakhan while asking him to remove his post on her comment.
During conversation, names of BJP bigwigs including national president JP Nadda, Prabhat Jha, VD Sharma were also taken.
