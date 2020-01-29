MP BJYM woman secretary abuses worker on phone

Indore: A recorded telephonic conversation between state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) secretary Shreshtha Joshi and outfit’s Ujjain mandal vice president Lakhan Singh Chouhan went viral wherein she was heard hurling abuses at the latter.

Shreshtha was annoyed over Lakhan’s reply to her comment on a Facebook post. The fight first stared on Facebook when Lakhan posted something and Shreshtha took a dig at it. To this, Lakhan also took a dig at her saying that her comment shows her to be a person of “small thinking”.