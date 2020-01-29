MP BJYM woman secretary abuses worker on phone

Indore: A recorded telephonic conversation between state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) secretary Shreshtha Joshi and outfit’s Ujjain mandal vice president Lakhan Singh Chouhan went viral wherein she was heard hurling abuses at the latter.
Shreshtha was annoyed over Lakhan’s reply to her comment on a Facebook post. The fight first stared on Facebook when Lakhan posted something and Shreshtha took a dig at it. To this, Lakhan also took a dig at her saying that her comment shows her to be a person of “small thinking”.
After this, Shreshtha called up Lakhan and hurled abuses on her. In the conversation, which continued for around 15 minutes, the only thing Shreshtha did was to hurl abuses at Lakhan while asking him to remove his post on her comment.
During conversation, names of BJP bigwigs including national president JP Nadda, Prabhat Jha, VD Sharma were also taken.
When the phone recording went viral, both Shreshtha and Lakhan switched off their mobiles phones and were unavailable for comments.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)