Neighbourhood Watch: Parked vehicles blocking roads in Indore's centre

Indore: Residents living in the centre of the city like Ranipura, Khatipura, Jagjivan Ram Mohalla and nearby areas, pray every day that they are not struck by a fire or a medical emergency as it would be near impossible for fire brigade or ambulance to reach their homes as the narrow streets are jam-packed with two-wheelers parked by customers.

Visitors threaten residents and shopkeepers: The residents say that Indore Municipal Corporation’s Maharaja Complex offers free parking facility but customers do not park their vehicle there. Also when the shopkeepers and residents ask the customers not to park their vehicles outside their houses or shops the vehicle owners often quarrel with them, and there have been instances of shopkeepers, home owners being threatened at knife-point by customers.

Jam on main road also: There are frequent jams on the road between Ranipura Square and Khatipura police chowki mainly because of the vehicles parked there. Though they are often towed away by the traffic police, they can't monitor the road constantly.

Police do not help: Residents say that no action is taken against vehicles parked illegally on the side streets as the traffic police vehicles that act against wrongly parked vehicles, cannot enter the narrow streets.

Theft occurred: Residents say that earlier some of them had started parking their vehicles in the Maharaja Complex, but due to lack of security their batteries, tyres got stolen, so they have again started parking their vehicles outside their houses.

Fire incident occurred in past, market shifted: The residents said that on April 18, 2017 at least 5 people were killed and several others were injured after a fire broke out at a crackers shop in Ranipura area. About 25 vehicles were gutted. Due to narrow lanes, the fire tenders had a tough time reaching the fire. After the incident district administration initiated a process to shift firecracker shops from that area.

Residents say:

Use own car occasionally

“Our car is parked near our house but if we need to go somewhere with the car we need to park it out on the main road early in the morning, otherwise the entire lane is packed with two-wheelers. As a result, we have more or less stopped using our car.”

Rohan Dhuldhoye

No way for emergency vehicle

“Already our street is so narrow and when the vehicles parked in between, no space is left for any big vehicle to enter in. No emergency vehicle, like a fire brigade and ambulance, can enter the lanes. We have complained to traffic police several times, but no action has been taken..”

Vivek Piple

Wish well management

“My family is living in the area for the past 130 years but the problem has increased in the last few years. We want the administration to develop the Maharaja Complex and police should deploy policemen for security”

Prakash Piple

No security

“Daily around 3000 two wheelers comes in the area. Resident own about 400 vehicles and about 600 or more families live in the area. There is no CCTV or guard at Maharaja Complex and if theft occurs then the police ask us to gather proof. For proper security in our area, we have installed CCTV in houses and shops and also deployed a guard, but the problems are increasing with the growth of the market.”

Pankaj Dhuldhoye