Indore: Couple, daughters attempt suicide at DIG office

Indore: Chaos prevailed at DIG office on Tuesday when a couple and their two daughters tried to commit suicide during public hearing. They complained that they were being harassed by a money lender.

The incident took place when the man was informing about their ordeal to policemen and the woman and her daughter took out a container filled with kerosene and tried to pour on themselves.

However, policemen acted swiftly and snatched contained from them. Police also found packets of poisonous substance from them.

Victim Suresh Tiara, his wife and daughters Aditi Tiwari and Anjali Tiwari reached DIG office on Tuesday morning to lodge complaint against money lender Gunwant Jain, resident of Pariwahan Nagar.