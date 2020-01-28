Indore: Couple, daughters attempt suicide at DIG office

Indore: Chaos prevailed at DIG office on Tuesday when a couple and their two daughters tried to commit suicide during public hearing. They complained that they were being harassed by a money lender.
The incident took place when the man was informing about their ordeal to policemen and the woman and her daughter took out a container filled with kerosene and tried to pour on themselves.
However, policemen acted swiftly and snatched contained from them. Police also found packets of poisonous substance from them.
Victim Suresh Tiara, his wife and daughters Aditi Tiwari and Anjali Tiwari reached DIG office on Tuesday morning to lodge complaint against money lender Gunwant Jain, resident of Pariwahan Nagar.
In their complaint, Aditi and Anjali Tiwari alleged that their father Suresh Tiwari had borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh from their neighbour Gunwant Jain few months ago on 10 per cent interest for wedding of their elder sister.
“My father has returned Rs 6.5 lakh till date but Gunwant Jain is still harassing us for money. He has also been threatening us to take over our house and kidnap us. We have lodged complaints in the matter but to no avail,” she alleged.
Meanwhile, DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said letter has been sent to CSP, Annapurna for investigation. “Not only the victim but accused also lodged complaint against them. We will take action after investigation,” Mishra said.
