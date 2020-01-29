Ujjain: Miscreant molests girl on pretext of job, arrested

Ujjain: A miscreant kept a 20-year-old girl hostage and molested her for over 2 weeks in Pithampur on pretext of giving her a job. The police arrested the accused and registered FIR under relevant sections.

According to Tarana police, miscreant Shubham Yadav resident of Tarana coaxed a girl to provide her a suitable job in Shri Mahakaleshwar temple. He first took her to Indore, and then to Pithampur saying the appointing authority, at present, is staying in Pithampur. Afterward Yadav took her to an isolated house where he kept her hostage from January 11 to January 27 and raped her. In the meantime, the girl’s parents lodged a missing complaint of the girl in police.

Acting on a special tip-off, the police recovered the girl from Pithampur and arrested Shubham Yadav. The police registered an FIR against the accused under Section 366, 323, 363, 344, 506 and 376 (2) (N) of IPC and started probe.

The medical examination of the girl has proven of molestation with the girl, informed police.