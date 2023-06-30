Bhopal: 3 Rob Plastic Factory Owner On Gun-Point In Gandhi Nagar, Make Away With Rs 21 Lakh

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three unidentified persons waylaid a Madurai-based plastic factory owner on gun-point, held him captive inside a car and robbed him of Rs 21 lakh in Gandhi Nagar, police said on Friday.

The police added that the incident took place in broad daylight and the complainant went back to Madurai to narrate the incident to the police there, after which the case was transferred to Bhopal crime branch.

The Complainant Is Native Of Madurai

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the complainant is named B Sathish (39), who is a native of Madurai and runs a plastic factory. The crime branch officials learnt that Sathish is always on the lookout for raw material on cheaper rates.

Man Offered Raw Material On Cheaper Rate

He was searching for raw material a few days ago and came across the phone number of a man hailing from Bhopal on the internet. The man on the other side of the phone offered him raw material on a cheaper rate and asked him to come to Bhopal. Sathish agreed and arrived in the city on June 23.

The man called Sathish to Aasaram trijunction in Gandhi Nagar and asked him to sit inside his car. As Sathish sat inside the vehicle, the man and two other of his accomplices pointed guns towards him and told him to transfer a total of Rs 21 lakh to their bank account in multiple transactions. Sathish did the same, after which the accused trio threatened him of dire consequences, if he dared to reveal the incident to anyone.

Following this, Sathish went back to Madurai and approached the local police, after which the police transferred the case to Bhopal crime branch. Officials have begun probing the matter and are on the lookout for the accused, Additional DCP Chouhan said.

