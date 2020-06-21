Bhopal: 16-yr-old Pratham develops Corona Warrior app, claims it better than Arogya Setu

BHOPAL: A 16-year-old boy has developed a mobile app called Corona Warrior.
A student of class X, Pratham Nayak decided to develop the app when he found the Government of India’s Aarogya Setu lacking in some respects.
Pratham told Free Press that he used Android Studio - the official integrated development environment (IDE) for Google's Android operating system - and Java and XML programming language for developing the app.
He said it took him about 10-12 days to complete the work. “Some of my relatives, students and teachers of NRI Global Discovery School where I study, have downloaded the app on their mobile phones and their feedback is very encouraging,” he said. It will become available on Google Play Store once he receives necessary permission from the government.
When asked how his app was better than Aarogya Setu, Pratham said that Corona Warrior contains more details about the symptoms, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 than the official app. It also includes health tips for users, he said.
He said that to make sure that all the information in the app is credible; he has taken the relevant data from websites of World Health Organisation, Indian Council of Medical Research and Ayush Ministry.
Using an API, the app provides the users the number of active cases, recovered cases, critical cases, total deaths for all states and districts in India, besides consolidated figures for other countries. It also generates graphical reports on active, confirmed and recovered cases and deaths cases on daily, weekly and monthly basis.
“The Aarogya Setu App updates the data only once in every 24 hours - at 10 am every day - while my app refreshes figures every two to three hours,” Pratham said.
Pratham said his software engineer father taught him Java when he was in class VIII. He also wants to become a software engineer and is into web designing.
