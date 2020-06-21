Bhopal: 16-yr-old Pratham develops Corona Warrior app, claims it better than Arogya Setu

BHOPAL: A 16-year-old boy has developed a mobile app called Corona Warrior.

A student of class X, Pratham Nayak decided to develop the app when he found the Government of India’s Aarogya Setu lacking in some respects.

Pratham told Free Press that he used Android Studio - the official integrated development environment (IDE) for Google's Android operating system - and Java and XML programming language for developing the app.

He said it took him about 10-12 days to complete the work. “Some of my relatives, students and teachers of NRI Global Discovery School where I study, have downloaded the app on their mobile phones and their feedback is very encouraging,” he said. It will become available on Google Play Store once he receives necessary permission from the government.