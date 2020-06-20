Madhya Pradesh: Tax consultants ​demand more time for disposing pending TBACs​

Indore: ​A delegation of ​​MP Tax Law ​B​ar Association and Commercial Tax Practitioners’ Association ​met ​Commerical Tax commissioner Raghvendra Singh and demanded extension of the last date for disposing of the ​Time Bar Assessment Cases ​​(TBAC) of FY 2017-18 ​from June 30​ to ​December 31.

​Ashwin Lakhotia president ​​MP Tax Law Bar Association and Yeshwant Lobhane president Commercial Tax Practitioners’ Association said there are 1.4 lakh pending cases and it would be impossible to dispose of these cases in just eight days. They said that due to coronavirus pandemic the commercial tax department had been closed and there was no progress in these cases. Also, the tax consultants were busy in filing GST Annual Returns GSTR-9A and 9C. The TBACs are under the VAT Act​, ​Central Sales Tax Act and Entry Tax Act.