Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Polls: Report of cross-voting by BJP MLA Gopilal Jatav to be sent to central leadership

BHOPAL: The state BJP unit will send a report to the party central leadership on cross-voting by legislator Gopilal Jatav in favour of the Congress.

The report will be sent to BJP’s state incharge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and a decision on Jatav will be taken only after that.

BJP’s central leadership was cautious about the RS elections and Jatav’s cross-voting in favour of Congress nominee Digvijaya Singh has jolted the BJP. Nevertheless, the state BJP unit has decided not to raise the issue.

Both the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and home minister Narottam Mishra dressed down Jatav for his act of omission. He left for his constituency in Guna after that.