Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Polls: Report of cross-voting by BJP MLA Gopilal Jatav to be sent to central leadership

BHOPAL: The state BJP unit will send a report to the party central leadership on cross-voting by legislator Gopilal Jatav in favour of the Congress.
The report will be sent to BJP’s state incharge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and a decision on Jatav will be taken only after that.
BJP’s central leadership was cautious about the RS elections and Jatav’s cross-voting in favour of Congress nominee Digvijaya Singh has jolted the BJP. Nevertheless, the state BJP unit has decided not to raise the issue.
Both the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and home minister Narottam Mishra dressed down Jatav for his act of omission. He left for his constituency in Guna after that.
The by-elections will be held in the Gwalior-Chambal region where Jatav community is dominant.
The BJP is scared of taking strong action against Jatav as it may spark anger among his community and have an adverse effect on the election.
The BJP state unit, after a discussion with its central leadership, may issue a notice to Jatav to end the matter.
Jatav has been telling the state party leadership that he cast vote in favour of Digvijaya Singh by mistake.
Jatav said he could neither think of leaving the party nor of deceiving it.
