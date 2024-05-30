After MP Nursing College Scam, FIR Filed Against 6 B.Ed Colleges Over Fake Documents; STF Makes Shocking Revelation After 5-Year Long Probe

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After the Madhya Pradesh Nursing College Scam, irregularities in B.Ed. colleges have surfaced. The Special Task Force (STF), after a five-year-long probe, revealed six colleges operating using fake documents.

FIRs have been filed against these six colleges offering B.Ed. (Bachelor of Education) and D.Ed. (Diploma of Education) on Thursday.

The colleges listed in the FIR include Ideal College in Baraua, Anjuman College of Education in Sehore, Prashi College of Education in Ashoknagar, City Public College in Ashoknagar, Maa Saraswati Education College in Shivpuri, and Pratap College in Shivpuri.

The STF, in its complaint, mentioned that these colleges received approval from NCTE Delhi and Jiwaji University in Gwalior by submitting forged documents.

Complaints citing irregularity lodged in 2019

According to the Special Task Force’s Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya, complaints were lodged in 2019 and 2020 by Deepak Kumar Shakya and Manish Chokotiya regarding the operation of colleges based on fake documents. Acting on the same, a case had already been filed against one of these colleges.

“Inspector Pappu Yadav was assigned to investigate the pending cases. Upon examination of the documents during the investigation, it was found that the documents submitted for approval from NCTE Delhi and Jiwaji University to obtain recognition were fake,” he added.

Questions raised on NCTE Delhi and Jiwaji University

Usually, NCTE and Jiwaji University conducts inspections and tests of the documents submitted by the college committees before granting recognition. However, the STF investigation revealed the presence of forged documents, raising questions about the inspections and tests conducted by NCTE and Jiwaji University.

Last year, the Higher Education Department also received complaints from students regarding irregularities in some colleges, including Ideal College. Following an investigation, the Higher Education Department had granted recognition to Ideal College again.

Hence, the STF has taken action against several colleges accused of operating on forged documents. Investigations revealed that even documents submitted for approval from NCTE Delhi and Jiwaji University were fake. This raises concerns about the inspection processes carried out by these authorities.