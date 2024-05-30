Lok Sabha Elections 2024 EXCLUSIVE: BJP Will Gain Seats In East & South; Targets 500 Seats For 2029 Polls, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is campaigning for the party candidates across the country after polling in Madhya Pradesh. Yadav is also holding meetings with the officers over the issues related to the state to complete some important work immediately after the election. The general election is going to end.

In an Exclusive interview with Free Press, CM Mohan Yadav talks about his experiences during the campaigning and other issues.

Excerpts

FP: Nursing college scam has turned into a major issue. What are your plans for it?

CM: The wrongdoers will face the music. Sixty-six unsuitable colleges have already been shut down. The police officers taking bribes were given the marching orders, and the government will follow the court's decisions in letter and spirit. But of one thing we are sure nobody will be spared The BJP started its election campaigning with the slogan Abki bar 400 paar. Where does the party stand after the polling? CM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to form a government in 2014. He fulfilled the promise. In 2019, the BJP gave the slogan of crossing 300 seats, and the party accomplished the mission. The BJP is going to win more than 300 seats and the NDA 400.

The Congress says your claim sounds phony?

If the Congress leaders have the guts, they should say they will win more than 500 seats. The Congress was not even seen in this election. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats, and, in the next election, the party will fix the target for 500 seats.

Is this claim not a mind game that the BJP is playing with the opposition?

It is not a mind game, but a concrete game. We are going to repeat our performance of 2019 in different states, including MP, Gujarat. Plus, our seats will increase in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Will you be able to win all the 29 seats in MP as you have claimed?

The Congress failed to put up a proper fight in all the 29 seats. The BJP lost the Chhindwara seat by a thin margin in the previous Lok Sabha election. The BJP will win all the seats this time.

How will the party adjust the members from other political outfits in the organisation?

In the BJP, one has to keep patience and remain disciplined. The party has its own norms. The newcomers will be imparted training. Gradually everyone will soak up the party's ide ology and enjoy it.

The government is completing six months. How satisfying your experience has been so far?

Three months have passed since the Model Code of Conduct was enforced. Immediately after taking oath, we have made several important decisions. The government has acted against loudspeakers and stopped open sale of non-vegetarian food, like meat. The administration will work with efficiency in the coming days.

Do you have any plans to do some thing big after the lifting of MCC?

The government is working on education, culture, tourism, electricity water and other issues concerned with the people's daily life. We have to take many decisions. After the BJP took the reins of power in the state, the government has done a lot of work. There will be much more wel fare works in the coming days.

You have already begun to prepare for Simhastha-2028. Will there he something different in the next Simhastha from what we have seen?

Simhastha is the occasion to glorify Sanatan culture. Four such fares are held across the country. We are lucky that it is held in Ujjain. The government is handling many important projects associated with Simhastha which will not be confined only to Ujjain. It will be organised in the Mal wa-Nimar region, too. We have to work on what arrangements ahouk be made in other parts of the state for the occasion. The work has to be done from now.

There are reports that Ujjain will be turned into a spiritual city. What are the preparations for it?

Not only in Ujjain, its impact will be felt across the state. As far as Ujjain is concerned, a science city a health city and an education city are coming up there. Many people want to spend their post-retirement life in Ujjain. Many saints and Maha Mandaleshwars want to set up Ashrams there. There will be a mélange of ancient and mod ern cultures in Ujjain. The government is working towards this direction.