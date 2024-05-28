MP Nursing College Scam: 169 Nursing Colleges Found 'Suitable' In CBI Report To Be Re-Examined, Orders High Court

MP High Court to get 7 new judges, swearing-in ceremony on May 1 | file pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major decision in the Nursing College Scam, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered to re-examine 169 nursing colleges found 'suitable' in the report prepared by the CBI. The decision came on Tuesday-- the day when the state government ordered to shut down 66 'unsuitable' nursing colleges across 31 districts of Madhya Pradesh, following the HC order that was due by 3 months.

The state's top court passed the order following the petition filed by the Law Students Association. It has also ordered videography of the entire investigation process.

Videography in presence of college principal, director

The judicial magistrate of the concerned district will also be present in the investigation, along with CBI officers. The investigation and videography will be done in the presence of the college director and principal.

Recently, the same CBI officer who had been investigating the infamous Madhya Pradesh Nursing College scam for three years was arrested while accepting a bribe.

In February, the CBI submitted a list of 308 nursing colleges, divided into three categories: suitable, deficient, and unsuitable, to the High Court. Of these, 66 colleges were categorised as 'unsuitable', 132 colleges are suitable, 37 colleges are'suitable with minor deficiency', and 73 colleges are 'deficient'.

Most of the 'unsuitable' colleges were found in Bhopal--6 and Indore--5.