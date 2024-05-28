MP Nursing College Scam: 66 'Unsuitable' Colleges To Be Shut Down Across 31 Districts; Check FULL LIST

(Representative image) Image Credit: REUTERS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has instructed to shut down 66 nursing colleges on Tuesday, three months after the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order over 'irregularities' in affiliation.

The list of these 66 'unsuitable' colleges situated across 31 districts has been given to the district collectors and divisional commissioners to ensure the implementation of the order, said the officials.

On February 22, the CBI, probing the Madhya Pradesh Nursing College Scam, appeared in the High Court and submitted a list of 308 colleges, which were divided into three categories: suitable, deficient, and unsuitable. 66 colleges have been categorised as unsuitable.

According to the list, 169 colleges are given the'suitable and suitable with minor deficiency’, in which 132 colleges are suitable and 37 colleges are suitable with minor deficiency’.

In the second category, 'deficiency', 73 colleges are categorised, and 66 colleges have been categorised as unsuitable.

Recently, the MP Nursing Council released a list of 132 colleges that are suitable, and the students can take admission in those colleges.

Of these, six 'unsuitable' nursing colleges are from the state capital Bhopal, followed by Indore.

6 'Unsuitable' colleges in Bhopal include:

1. Savita College of Nursing

2. Venus College of Medical Sciences & Nursing

3. Ram Raja Sarkar College of Nursing

4. Roshan Hospital College of Nursing

5. Sai Aasra College of Nursing

6. The Holy Faith Institute of Nursing

5 'Unsuitable' Colleges in Indore:

1. Devi Ahilya Nursing College & Associated Hospital

2. Hritunjay School of Nursing

3. Varma Union Nursing College

4. Jagadguru Dattatray College of Nursing

5. Rai Academy Nursing College

