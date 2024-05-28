MP Nursing College Scam: Laxity By Authorities Come To Fore, State Govt Mum On The Issue

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the nursing college scam, it has come to the fore that those responsible to check and provide reports to start nursing colleges kept their eyes shut and gave their approvals. Though court and the CBI took action into the irregularities, the state government has remained mum on the issue.

In the state, if anyone wants to take permission to run courses like GNM, ANM, BSc and MSc nursing, a list of requirements has to be fulfilled.

Importantly, a team inspects and conducts physical verification of the checklists after the permission is granted, however, the officials of the Nursing Council did not follow the norms in more than 300 colleges.

Parameters fixed by Nursing Council

Around eight parameters have been fixed by the Nursing Council to get affiliation. The state government had also 'liquidated' the norms in the new 'Nursing Education and Affiliation 2024'

Old norms

* Lecture hall for 30 students shall be 600 square feet. Total area for the college shall be 23,000 square feet.

* For the nursing foundation laboratory-1,500 square feet, for midwife and child health 900 square feet and for nutrition section 900 square feet area is required separately to set up the laboratory.

* For every 30 students, one assistant professor and teacher are required.

* There shall be multiple purpose hall of 3,000 square feet (which can be taken on rent also)

* Students of Maths, arts and commerce can also join the course.

Amendment in 2024

* Now college can run in just 8,000 square feet area

* Nursing foundation laboratory needs only 900 square feet of area. No dedicated laboratories for other courses are needed.

* For every 20 students, one teacher is required.

* No use of multipurpose hall.

* Only biology stream students are permitted to join the GNM course.

Verification of colleges

After fulfilling the requirement for the opening of the colleges, the officials of the nursing council forms three member team comprising government nursing college principal rank officials.

The three-member team and the fourth member, who could be the SDM or the tehsildar of the area conduct a joint survey and inspections of the submitted documents. Later, they submit the report to the council.

The council forwards the file to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and the officials crosscheck the documents and if they suspect any irregularities, they can also verify it through their sources.