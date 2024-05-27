Sujas Nursing College Scam: Students Protest At SDM office, Management Assures Of Timely Action

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the state-wide CBI investigation into the nursing college scam, the patience of students from Sujas Nursing College in Mandleshwar tehsil of Khargone district has finally broken.

On Monday morning, BSc Nursing and GNM students of Sujas Nursing College staged a protest at the SDM office. The students presented a memorandum to SDM Anil Kumar Jain, highlighting various issues related to the college.

The students demanded that the college management be called to the SDM office to resolve their issues. In response, SDM Jain summoned the college management representatives, Sushma Yadav and Vinayak Yadav, for a discussion with the students. During the discussions, Vinayak Yadav reportedly made inappropriate remarks, adding to the students' frustration.

IRREGULARITIES IN COLLEGE: The students made several allegations against the college management, with the main issue being the college building. Until three months ago, the college operated out of a private lodge in Maheshwar. It has since moved to a private engineering college building on Choli Road, where the CBI investigation took place. However, the college management is now reluctant to acknowledge this building as theirs. According to the norms of the MPNRC, a nursing college must have a 100-bedded hospital to gain recognition, but Sujas Nursing College only has a 50-bedded hospital. The college management admitted to several other irregularities.

STUDENTS' DEMANDS: For the 2022-23 session, about 40 GNM students complained to SDM Jain about the college's lack of recognition and insufficient facilities. The students, who have been enrolled for two years, expressed concerns about their enrolment status and the college's recognition. They also highlighted basic issues such as the lack of water in the college building located in Maheshwar.

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSE: The college management assured SDM Jain in writing that they would return the original documents of the students within the next 10 working days. They also assured to address all facilities issues within this period.

SDM Jain stated that the college management's written assurance had been communicated to the students. He warned that if the students' demands were not met within the stipulated time, he would take appropriate action.