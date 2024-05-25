Mandleshwar Sujas Nursing College Under Fire: Management Pressurises Students To Withdraw SDM Complaint Amid Enrollment Crisis

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Sujas Nursing College in Mandleshwar has become embroiled in a state-wide scam involving irregularities in nursing colleges, jeopardising the future of about 45 general nursing and midwifery (GNM) students. The college management, led by Dr Ramratan Yadav and Dr Akhilesh Barve, is accused of exerting undue pressure on students, leveraging their political influence to silence concerns.

On Friday, a group of 25 students approached Dr Yadav and Dr Barve to discuss their academic future. Instead of addressing their concerns, the management responded dismissively, stating, "We are not your fatherĺs servants who will provide you with information.

"This confrontation escalated when the college management misbehaved with the media and made unfounded allegations. Following the incident, the aggrieved students filed a formal complaint with SDM Anil Kumar Jain, detailing the misbehaviour and negligence of the college authorities. The complaint further disturbed the college management, who began pressurising the students to withdraw their complaint.

Some students, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that they received calls from the management urging them to retract their complaint in exchange for a written resolution to their enrollment issues. The students, however, stood firm, demanding a formal resolution on official letterhead.

The college management initially provided a plain paper resolution without any official seal, which the students rejected. The management then promised to deliver a proper document by Monday. In their memorandum to the SDM, the students expressed their frustration over the delayed first-semester exams, the retention of their original documents by the college, and the waste of two academic years despite the full fee being paid.

The students are now seeking either enrollment completion or a full refund of their fees along witháthe return of their original documents. They have warned that if their issues are not resolved, any drastic steps taken by the students will be the responsibility of the college management.

SDM Anil Kumar Jain has assured that a letter will be sent to the college management on Monday, seeking a written explanation and relevant documents to address the students' concerns. Further action will be taken based on the college management's response.