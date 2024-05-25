 MP Horror: Man Kills 6-Month-Old Daughter & Wife While 2 Other Kids Were Playing Outside; Later Hangs Self In Damoh
The incident took place on Friday afternoon. Currently, the police are investigating the case further.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, where a young man allegedly murdered his wife and a 6-month-old daughter with an axe on Friday. After the brutal double murder, the accused man hanged himself to death.

According to reports, Manoj Patel, aged 35, lived in the village of Rora Patna under the jurisdiction of Hindoria police station in Damoh with his wife Sonam Patel and their 6-month-old daughter Vedika.

At the time of the incident, the mother and daughter were sleeping at home. Manoj took the opportunity to attack them with an axe and then hung himself inside the house. Other family members were sleeping in different rooms at the time. Manoj's two elder daughters, Radhika and Bhoomika, were playing outside.

According to information, Manoj was mentally disturbed. The two daughters are unaware that their parents are no longer in this world.

After reaching the scene, the police brought down Manoj's body from the noose and sent all three bodies for post-mortem to the hospital.

According to information received by the police, during the investigation, relatives revealed that 35-year-old Manoj was mentally disturbed, and he was undergoing treatment for it.

