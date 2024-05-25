Indore: Cold-Blooded Aerodrome Murder Turns Into Case Study To Educate Newly Recruited Police Personnel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to educate new recruiters and police personnel, city police are all set to make a case study based on one of the most difficult murder mysteries cracked by them this year.

The police will turn a brutal murder case of a man whose naked body was found in a sack at IDA Multi Ground in Aerodrome police circle on April 26 into a case study.

Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Singh stated that the police have prepared slides and booklets to educate new recruits and police personnel across all police stations about the challenges faced and investigative efforts that led to solving the case.

On April 26, a municipal sanitation worker’s body was found in a sack in Scheme No 155 of Aerodrome police station area. Inside the sack was a naked and bludgeoned body and the deceased could not be identified initially.

Five teams formed to probe

Police officials formed five teams seeing the gravity of the case. The first team was tasked with gathering information about missing persons to identify the body. The second team focused on cyber investigation, while the third scrutinised CCTV footage. The fourth team traced the origin of the sack from a local snack company. The fifth team collected information about suspects and nearby residents.

Breakthrough from footages of cart carrying sack

Police found the name of the snack’s manufacturing company mentioned on the sack. Later, the police contacted the company and gathered information about retailers and wholesalers whom they had given goods in sacks. After which police could locate the area where that particular sack was purchased and examine CCTV footages.

On May 2, a significant breakthrough occurred in the case when police found footage showing a man transporting the sack on a cart but returning with the cart empty. This footage led to the identification of the man, revealing that he was the father of the deceased. The investigation uncovered that the deceased had mistreated his mother, which enraged his parents to kill him.

Importance of case study

Officials emphasised the importance of this case study, explaining that it took a large team to solve the case. Usually, police relied on mobile call details, which are not always feasible in every case. Therefore, this case has been deemed significant enough to serve as an educational example for future investigation.