 Indore: Avantika, Mumbai Duronto Daund Trains Regulated
Due to the block between Virar and Vaitarna section, train operations affected.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 06:49 AM IST
Indore: Avantika, Mumbai Duronto Daund Trains Regulated | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to carry out the work of replacement of Steel Girder by PSC slab at Bridge No 90 between Virar-Vaitarna section, railway has taken the blocks. As a result, the railways has regulated three city bound trains Indore-Mumbai Central Avantika Express, Indore-Daund (Pune) Express and Indore-Mumbai Central Duronto Express.

The blocks will be from 22.50 hrs to 04.50 hrs on the intervening night of May 24 and May 25. Due to this block, few Western Railway trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled & regulated.

Indore's Unsaid Love For Chai: City Consumes Over 12 Lakh Cups Worth Rs 12 Cr In A Day
According to a press release issued by Public Relations Department of Western Railway Train No 12228 Indore-Mumbai Central Duronto Express will be regulated by 01.00 hrs. Train No 22944 Indore-Daund Express of May 24 will be regulated by 02.30 hrs.

Train No 12962 Indore-Mumbai Central Avantika Express of May 24 will be regulated by 01.40 hrs. Railway officials said that the trains will start running from the city at its scheduled time and likely to reach its destination station also at the scheduled time, despite block being taken in between the route.  

