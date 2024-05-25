Ranjana Madam Calling... 7 College Girls Raped In MP's Sidhi; Accused Men Changed Voice Via Magic Voice App To Sound Like Their Teacher

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three men have been arrested for allegedly raping seven college girls in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. The accused men would change their voice via the Magic Voice app and call the girls, pretending to be their teacher.

According to a report published in Dainik Bhaskar, IG Rewa Range Mahendra Singh Sikarwar said that the number of victims may increase in the case as the investigation proceeds.

Three, including the main accused, Brajesh Prajapati (30), and his associates, Rahul Prajapati and Sandeep Prajapati, have been arrested. Brajesh Prajapati has married twice and has a daughter.

Ranjana Madam calling...

According to the information, Prajapati got information about voice-changing apps from the video streaming platform YouTube. Prajapati, along with his aides, would call these college girls using the voice-changing mobile application 'Magic Voice' and pretend to be their teacher, 'Ranjana Madam'. The accused would lure the girls under the pretext of scholarships and invite them to isolated places to submit documents for the same. They would inform the girls that a boy would come to pick them up on the bike at the designated spot, who would take them to the teacher.

Believing that it is Ranjana Madam on the other side of the call, the girls would agree. The accused men then took them to deserted places and allegedly raped them.

All the victims in the case belong to the ST category. The accused targeted those colleges where scholarships are available.

Four of seven girls have lodged complaints. Following which, police started the search and caught the main accused. During interrogation, he revealed that he would work with two more aides, who were also arrested shortly.

The IG said that the more victims are expected.