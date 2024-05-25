Madhya Pradesh: 'No Namaaz On Roads,' Orders CM Mohan Yadav

MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Road is not for religious work, Namaaz and other religious events should not be held on road or roadside, said chief minister Mohan Yadav while addressing law and order meeting with police officials here on Friday. The CM asked officials to conduct surprise night inspection of police stations.

He also ordered stringent action against those involved in crime against woman. He also directed that immediate action be taken cyber crime complaints. Yadav also directed senior officials to get CCTVs installed in areas notorious for criminal activities. He also said that CCTVs be installed in rural areas too. In a bid to encourage cops performing good work, he directed that out-of-turn promotion should be provided to such officials.

However, he also ordered strict action against derelict cops. He also vouched for bringing Sansi, Kanjar and Pardhi families into main stream. The CM announced that poppy husk would be treated as crop and auctioned like general crop.

The CM stressed on starting courses in forensic science in colleges and said that awareness campaign against cyber crime should be launched among youngsters. The CM instructed that the process of granting permission to buy or construct houses by police personnel should be eased. He also informed officials that delimitation exercise of 622 police stations had reduced distance of 2,213 villages.