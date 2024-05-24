MP Nursing College Scam: Congress Leader Kamal Nath Alleges Involvement Of State & Central Agencies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath has alleged the involvement of state and central investigative agencies in the nursing college scam in Madhya Pradesh. Taking to X, Kamal Nath said that "it is clear that the state and central investigative agencies have indulged in massive corruption in the name of investigation."

He further said that the ambiguous investigation into the nursing scam suggests that the lengths to which the state government must have gone to covered the Vyapam scam.

Nath also targeted the Patwari recruitment scam and the Mahakal Lok scam and said that he questioned how the culprits had been saved.

He said that such corruption in investigation cannot take place without protection from the higher authorities. The truth can be revealed only if an impartial investigation is conducted under the supervision of the High Court.

Notably, according to sources, a huge sum of money has exchanged hands in return for "suitable" certifications for nursing schools. According to the CBI investigation into the Madhya Pradesh nursing college fraud, its agents were allegedly receiving payments from each institution in exchange for favourable inspection reports. In a report that it presented to the High Court on February 22, the CBI categorised nursing colleges as "suitable," "deficient," and "unsuitable."

According to the report, 37 colleges were designated as "suitable with minor deficiency" and 132 colleges as "suitable." Sixty-six colleges were deemed "unsuitable" and seventy-three institutions were classified as "deficits" in the second category. The MP Nursing Council has just determined a list of 132 colleges that are appropriate for students to take admissions.