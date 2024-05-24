MP Nursing College Scam: Huge Money Change Hands In Giving ‘Suitable’ Certificates To Nursing Colleges

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A huge amount of money has changed hands in giving ‘suitable’ certificates to nursing colleges, sources said. The CBI probe into the nursing college scam in Madhya Pradesh has revealed that its officers were allegedly collecting money from each institute to give favourable reports after inspection. CBI, on February 22, had submitted a report to the High Court categorising nursing colleges as ‘suitable’, ‘deficient’ and ‘unsuitable’.

As per the list, 132 colleges were given ‘suitable’ and 37 ‘suitable with minor deficiency’ status. In the second category ‘deficiency’ 73 colleges were categorised and 66 colleges were adjudged ‘unsuitable’. Recently the MP nursing council realised the list of 132 colleges which are suitable and the students can take the admission in those colleges.

The NSUI leader Ravi Parmar alleged that the list of ‘suitable’ colleges released by the Council was erroneous as many nursing institutes managed to get the ‘suitable’ status by giving money to the CBI officials.

Parmar said that the CBI had registered an FIR against nine nursing colleges and arrested their chairmen, directors and others. The nine ‘suitable’ colleges against whom fresh FIR has been registered include Malay Nursing College Bhopal; Aurobindo Nursing College, Bhopal; Meheko Nursing College, Bhopal; APS Nursing College, Bhopal; RD Memorial Nursing College, Indore; Pratyansh Nursing College, Indore; Aadhar Nursing College, Ratlam; Dhar College of Nursing, Dhar; Dr MB Sharma Nursing College, Ratlam.