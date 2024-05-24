MP: Dead Cockroach In Food Plate Served In Hotel In Old Bhopal (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, cockroaches are found in the food plate of a very famous hotel located in the old Bhopal. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The customers created ruckus when they found cockroaches in the food and reached the kitchen of the hotel. A complaint about this has also been made to the Food Safety Administration Department.

Food Safety Officer Devendra Dubey said that the matter has come to his notice. Action will be taken after investigation. Here, the hotel has not come forward with its side in the matter. However, during the uproar, the manager flatly denied the cockroach issue.

Customer Ibrahim Ali Dawoodi said that late on Tuesday night he had gone to have dinner at the hotel located at Ghoda Nakkas with his two friends Prabhu Patel and Sachin Karore. He had ordered a thali worth Rs 190. As soon as the waiter gave the plate, he saw that there was a dead cockroach lying in the salad. On this he made a complaint to the hotel manager. However, the manager was not ready to accept the issue, but they made videos which have been handed over to the Food Security Administration.

Customers created a ruckus for a long time after cockroaches were found in their plates.

On the other hand, the manager said that there was no cockroach in the salad. On this, the customers asked to see the CCTV footage installed in the hotel.