MP Grills @ Fiery 45° Celsius; Transformers In Bhopal, Sagar Catch Fire Due To Overloading; Residents Suffer Sleepless Nights  (WATCH)

Heat Side Effects: Transformers, Electricity Poles Catch Fire Due To Overloading; Residents Suffers Sleepless Nights | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘Nautapa’ phase in central state is turning dangerous for the citizens as fire accidents are being reported frequently in the state. Recently, transformers caught fire in the residential areas of Bhopal and Sagar due to overheating and overloading in such scorching weather.

Transformers blasts in Bhopal

Residents of Bhopal’s Priyanka Nagar on Kolar Road were forced to spend a night with no electricity as the transformer installed in the area caught fire around 3 Am on Wednesday’s intervening night.

It is said that Bhopal was 30.4 degrees hot at the time of incident, after which the residents remained sleepless throughout the night. The fire could be extinguished after about half an hour of the incident which caused the residents to panic at midnight.

FP Photo

Later, the electricity could resume only after 9 in the morning.

As per the residents of the locality, the fire erupted from the box of the transformer's distribution line. Due to excess heat, the earthing had become weak as the underground water had dried up.

FP Photo

Electricity pole catches fire in Sagar

Similar incident was spotted in Sagar's Bada Bazaar area on Tuesday night, in which fire emerged from an electricity pole, approximately 20 feet above the ground. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.