MP Weather Update: Blistering Heatwave Sweeps State; Gwalior, Tikamgarh & More Roast Under The Sun As IMD Warns Of Red Alert!

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is really feeling the burn during this Nautapa period! Over the past four days, it's been like walking on hot coals in places like Gwalior, Chambal, and Malwa-Nimar. And guess what? This scorching hot party isn't stopping anytime soon. Yep, this heatwave is planning to crash Wednesday's plans too!

Now, the IMD in Bhopal isn't taking this lightly. They've thrown out a red alert for a heatwave in 18 districts, including Gwalior and Niwari. But wait, there's more! Another 21 districts are getting hit with orange and yellow alerts. It's like the state's on fire!

Prithvipur in Niwari district? Well, let's just say it's been sizzling like a pancake on a griddle. On Tuesday, it hit a mind-boggling 48.5 degrees Celsius, following Monday's scorcher at 48.7 degrees Celsius. Datia wasn't far behind, reaching a toasty 48.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Rewa? Oh, it hit a spicy 48.2 degrees Celsius, and Khajuraho? A blistering 48 degrees Celsius! And let's not forget the other hotspots like Gwalior, Tikamgarh, Satna, Nowgong, Singrauli, and Rajgarh.

Gwalior brought the heat at 47.6 degrees Celsius, Tikamgarh at 47.2 degrees Celsius, and Satna, Nowgong, and Singrauli all hanging around at 47.1 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Rajgarh kept it cool at 46.8 degrees Celsius. Overall, 26 cities in the state were feeling the heat wave big time!

Now, severe heatwave conditions!

It's like a sauna out there in twenty cities, including Prithvipur Niwari, Datia, Rewa, Khajuraho, Gwalior, Tikamgarh, Satna, Nowgong, Singrauli, Rajgarh, Damoh, Guna, Katni, Shivpuri, Shahdol, Ashoknagar, Sehore, Bhopal, Sagar, and Malajkhand. And just when you thought it couldn't get hotter, hot winds swept through Raisen, Umaria, Mandla, Shajapur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dewas, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Barwani, Ujjain, Indore, Dhar, Betul, and Neemuch!

The western and northern parts of the state are seriously feeling the heatwave vibes. According to Dr Divya E. Surendran, a senior scientist at IMD Bhopal, this intense heat is planning to stick around for a while. So, get ready for some more sweltering days ahead!