Bhopal: School Education Department To Conduct Spot-Based Analysis Of Answers Attempted By Class 5, 8 Students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department (RSK) will conduct a spot-based analysis of each answer attempted by students in Class 5 and 8 Board exams. The meticulous assessment aims to identify specific areas where students encounter difficulties and subsequently tailor teacher training to address these issues.

This year, the Board has mandated that teachers upload detailed, per-question data online. A total of 60ñ70 crore data entries have been registered in the department's mobile app after the results of Class 5 and 8. This extensive dataset allows for a granular analysis of student performance, highlighting questions that pose significant challenges to students across various regions.

The analysis will focus on identifying patterns in students' performance across different regions. If a significant number of students in a particular area struggle with the same question, the department will arrange for specialised training for the teachers in that region. Master trainers will conduct these sessions, ensuring that teachers receive the guidance necessary to address these educational challenges effectively.

The director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Dhanaraju S, told Free Press that their team has completed data entries. They will soon begin spot-based analysis of the data and will declare the results thereafter.

A total of 90.97 per cent students passed Class 5 Board exam, while 87.71 per cent passed Class 8. Additionally, this year, 1,62,000 exam papers will be re-evaluated with more than 64,000 copies of Class 5 and 98,000 of Class 8