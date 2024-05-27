Minimum Marks, Maximum Chill! This Pune Student Scores Exact Passing Marks In Every Subject In SSC Exams

FPJ

Mumbai: Imagine acing an exam but not in the way you think. Prathamesh Toopsoundar, a student at New English School, Pune, has achieved the ultimate exam feat scoring exact marks needed to clear the exam, not a point less not a point more.

That's right, 35 in Marathi, Hindi, English, Math, Science - you name it, he got the 'pass mark' in all of them.

While some students aim for the high scores, Prathamesh got the most peculiar marksheet - one with 35 marks in each of the subjects, the bare minimum required for passing the exam.

Is he bummed? Not a chance. Prathamesh is celebrating this win, proving that sometimes, scoring exactly what you need is the ultimate lucky strike. "Maaza aaya sunke (Had fun hearing it)," he says when asked about the amusing scorecard.

Apparently, his parents and teachers were equally amused at his marks. "Sagle hasat hote (Everyone was laughing at it)," said Prathamesh.

Hailing from a tiny Vadgaon Budruk village situated about 8 km from Pune, Prathamesh is a son of a corporate worker while mother is a housewife.

16-year-old Prathamesh freely admits he's not exactly a text bookworm and was expecting to fail the test. "I did prepare for the exam but didn't have much expectations. I was suprised to see 35 in each of the subjects. I haven't seen anyone with such a mark sheet. My friends, too, are surprised," says the student.

The 16-year-old says that his teacher and parents were both laughing as they didn't have much hope.