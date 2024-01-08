Maha SSC Practice Exam Held In Nerul, More Than 1.5 Lakh Students Attended

SSC Practice Exam Held At Nerul, More Than 1.5 Lakh Students Attended | Photo: Representative Image

The SSC practice exam on the grounds of one conducted by the state education board, commenced recently. This is the 25th year of the exam being conducted by Ganesh Naik Charitable Trust. The examination being organised every year since 1988 has helped over 1.5 lakh students prepare for the SSC board exam in order to achieve success.

The examination being held at Nerul in the presence of students, teachers and parents, was inaugurated by the Chairman of Ganesh Naik Charitable Trust and former MP Dr. Sanjeev Naik; Secretary of the Trust and Navi Mumbai BJP District President Sandeep Naik, former Mayor Sagar Naik and others.

Dr Sanjiv Naik in his introductory speech said the students should face the 10th exam in a stress-free environment and achieve success. SSC practice exam was started with the motivation from former minister, Ganesh Naik.

This practice exam is conducted just like SSC board exam:

Through this exam students understand the basics of the board exam and clear doubts before appearing for the main exam. A total of 9,900 students from 85 schools have appeared for the exam this year. This exam is

conducted in three languages namely Marathi, Hindi and English across 26 centres.

MLA Ganesh Naik while guiding the students said that the practice exam has created confidence in the minds of the students. He advised the students to put in their best efforts to succeed in the examination, but do not take inappropriate decisions in case of unfortunate failure.

Exam from January 6 till January 21

Senior scientist Anand Chaugule advised the students to acquire knowledge that will be useful in life and use their intelligence in the right field. Dr. Prashant Rathod of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, who appeared for this exam in 2004, said it helped him achieve success in the main exam. The examination commenced on January 6 and will continue till January 21.