CBSE Announces Revised Schedule for 2024 Class 10 & 12 Board Exams; Check Here

CBSE Announces Revised Schedule | representational pic

The CBSE has updated the timetable for the 2024 Class 10 and 12 board exams. The revised schedule can be found on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Check exam dates here:

The Class 12 exams have been rescheduled to take place from February 15 to April 2, 2024, instead of concluding on April 5 as originally planned. The exams will be held on various dates within this period.

The exams will be conducted on these dates: February 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, , 29 and March 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 30, and April 1 and 2, 2024.

For the Class 10 exams, the final exam that was originally set for March 21, 2024, has been rescheduled to March 13, 2024.

However, the starting date of the exams remains unchanged, commencing on February 15, 2024. The exams will take place on the following dates: February 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 26, 28, and March 2, 5, 7, 11, and 13, 2024.

Read Also CBSE to Release CTET January 2024 Exam City Slips Soon

The exam dates for certain Class 10 subjects have been adjusted in the new schedule. The Tibetan exam, originally set for March 4, has been moved up to February 23. Similarly, the Retail exam, initially planned for February 16, has been pushed back to February 28.

Steps to download the revised date sheet for candidates:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on CBSE Board Exam 2024 followed by the revised datesheet for Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the final dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.