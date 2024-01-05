CBSE to Release CTET January 2024 Exam City Slips Soon | Photo: Representative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the exam city slip for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 soon on its official website, ctet.nic.in. According to historical patterns, it is anticipated that the CTET exam city intimation slip will be available between January 10 to 13.

Scheduled for January 21, the CTET exam will take place in 284 cities across the nation. The CTET admit card for the January session will be issued on January 19, providing candidates with essential details such as the exam center, venue address, date, shift timing, and candidate information.

How to access?

To access their respective exam city slips, candidates are required to input their CTET application number and date of birth on the designated link. It's crucial to distinguish between the exam city slip and the admit card, as the former informs candidates about the location of the exam center.

The official notification emphasizes that candidates who complete the online application process and fee payment on a first-come, first-served basis will be allocated their preferred examination city, subject to availability.

The CTET 2024 exam will be conducted in two shifts: shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12 noon and shift 2 from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. With over 28 lakh candidates registered for the upcoming CTET exam, it is imperative for candidates to carry their hall tickets to the exam center for verification purposes. This initiative aims to ensure a smooth and well-organized examination process for all participants.